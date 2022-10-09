UPDATE - Zimbabwe Plans to Launch Direct Flights With Russia - National Assembly Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Zimbabwe is planning to launch direct flights with Russia, but the issue requires a thorough bilateral review on the level of tourism and transport ministries, Speaker of the Zimbabwean National Assembly Jacob Mudenda told Sputnik.

"We work on that the Russian airline flies to Zimbabwe, and when we have appropriate airline equipment also to reciprocate that gesture by the Russian airline.

The work is in progress," Mudenda said.

The official also said that the issue requires a thorough bilateral consideration on the level of the tourism and transport ministries, and expressed hope that the work on the issue would be expedited so that Russian and Zimbabwean air carriers may soon start a substantial interaction.

Mudenda added that Zimbabwe is determined to develop multilateral relations with Russia, saying that there is an intention to boost the cooperation at the highest level.