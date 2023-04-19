Updated COVID-19 Vaccine to Appear in Russia by August-September - Sputnik V Maker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) A renewed vaccine for COVID-19 will be ready in Russia by August-September, the director of Moscow-based Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, told Sputnik.

"As the experience of the (Gamaleya) center shows, the vaccine needs to be updated every 10 months, so the renewal procedure should take two-three months at most. This time it surely will be more, the updated vaccine will appear by August-September," Alexander Gintsburg said.

On Tuesday, Gintsburg said that all the documents for the new vaccine production had already been submitted except for one, defining the vaccine's antigenic composition, which is still researched by the center.

The Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology is known for developing Sputnik V, Russia's pioneer COVID-19 vaccine, registered in August 2020. In addition to the single-dose Sputnik Light version, the original two-dose Sputnik V also has a version for teenagers, Sputnik M. Sputnik V has been approved in 71 countries with a combined population of over 4 billion.