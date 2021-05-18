UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Updated Mask Guidance For US Capital To Go In Effect Monday - Mayor

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:30 AM

Updated Mask Guidance for US Capital to Go in Effect Monday - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) An updated guidance on wearing face masks in Washington, DC will go in effect on Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters.

"[Washington] DC's updated mask guidance goes into effect today," Bowser said during a press briefing on Monday evening.

Bowser said she is confident the situation with respect to public health in the US capital is moving in the right direction.

"Fully vaccinated people only need to wear their masks or [keep] social distance in places where it is required," she said.

The mayor urged people to continue to wash their hands frequently, but also to bring face masks with them when outside and to stay at home if they feel sick.

Meanwhile, Bowser said the masking policy will stay in place in goverment buildings, public transport vehicles and facilities, airports as well as healthcare and other facilities.

Related Topics

Washington Vehicles

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms commitment to help Sudan weather cha ..

26 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

3 hours ago

Tanzania told to resume publishing Covid data

2 hours ago

The show goes on for UK theatres as Covid rules ea ..

2 hours ago

NA offers Fateha for victims of Israeli attacks, A ..

2 hours ago

Govt providing all possible facilities to journali ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.