Updated Mask Guidance for US Capital to Go in Effect Monday - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) An updated guidance on wearing face masks in Washington, DC will go in effect on Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters.

"[Washington] DC's updated mask guidance goes into effect today," Bowser said during a press briefing on Monday evening.

Bowser said she is confident the situation with respect to public health in the US capital is moving in the right direction.

"Fully vaccinated people only need to wear their masks or [keep] social distance in places where it is required," she said.

The mayor urged people to continue to wash their hands frequently, but also to bring face masks with them when outside and to stay at home if they feel sick.

Meanwhile, Bowser said the masking policy will stay in place in goverment buildings, public transport vehicles and facilities, airports as well as healthcare and other facilities.