Updated Russian-Chinese Plan on North Korea Settlement Shared With Pyongyang - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) An updated version of a Russian-Chinese plan for the settlement on the Korean Peninsula has already been given to Pyongyang and will soon be shared with other relevant parties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"In fact this plan has undergone additional changes.

We showed the first project to the participants of six-party talks, including the United States, South Korea and North Korea. And considering the comments over the plan � all of the comments were constructive, everyone supported the idea and offered actual comments on the text � we took them into account, and the current version of the plan was given to North Korea and will soon be given to our other partners," Lavrov said.