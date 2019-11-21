UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Updated Russian-Chinese Plan On North Korea Settlement Shared With Pyongyang - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:23 PM

Updated Russian-Chinese Plan on North Korea Settlement Shared With Pyongyang - Lavrov

An updated version of a Russian-Chinese plan for the settlement on the Korean Peninsula has already been given to Pyongyang and will soon be shared with other relevant parties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) An updated version of a Russian-Chinese plan for the settlement on the Korean Peninsula has already been given to Pyongyang and will soon be shared with other relevant parties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"In fact this plan has undergone additional changes.

We showed the first project to the participants of six-party talks, including the United States, South Korea and North Korea. And considering the comments over the plan � all of the comments were constructive, everyone supported the idea and offered actual comments on the text � we took them into account, and the current version of the plan was given to North Korea and will soon be given to our other partners," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Russia Pyongyang South Korea United States North Korea All

Recent Stories

FO says death certificate of Col Zahir is fake

10 minutes ago

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Says ..

9 minutes ago

Man killed on road in Rajanpur

9 minutes ago

Photo Panels Exhibition 'Japan- Through the Lens' ..

4 minutes ago

OECD trims global 2020 growth forecast

4 minutes ago

China Condemns US for Passing Hong Kong Rights Bil ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.