Updated Telegram Version Allows Moving Chat History From Other Messengers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:50 AM

Updated Telegram Version Allows Moving Chat History From Other Messengers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Popular messaging app Telegram now allows users to export their chats from other messengers, according to the description of the updated version on the App Store.

"Move your message history from other apps such as WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk to Telegram," the notification read.

The update also provides more privacy, as well as new features such as volume adjustments in voice chats.

"Delete messages, groups you created, secret chats, and call history for all sides, without a trace. ... Report fake groups or channels impersonating famous people or organizations by opening their Profile," the update description added.

Since the WhatsApp messenger announced at the beginning of January that it would introduce privacy policy changes allowing it to share some of the user data with its parent company, millions of people flocked to Telegram.

In mid-January, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said that more than 25 million users joined the messenger within a few days after WhatsApp's announcement, adding that "we may be witnessing the largest digital migration in human history."

