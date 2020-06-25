Updated UN Humanitarian Plan For Afghanistan Seeks $1.1Bln in 2020 - Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The United Nations had updated its humanitarian response plan for Afghanistan amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and now requires $1.1 billion to provide life-saving assistance in 2020, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said on Thursday.

"In light of the scale of the crisis and the crippling economic consequences, the humanitarian response plan has been updated to incorporate the COVID-19 requirements for 2020, reflecting the increasing number of people in need. In total, humanitarian partners require 1.

1 billion to provide immediate humanitarian assistance," Lyons told a UN Security Council meeting.

Afghan Ambassador to the United Nations Adela Raz said that Afghanistan has seen during the pandemic a worsening of the existing vulnerabilities stemming from conflict, poverty and natural disaster.

"The estimated number of those in need of humanitarian assistance has increased from 9.4 million people at the start of the year to 14 million," Raz said.

The ambassador added that out of the 14 million individuals in need, the plan seeks to address the immediate needs of 11.1 million people.