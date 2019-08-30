UrduPoint.com
Upgraded Patriot-3 Intercepts Cruise Missile At Record Distance - Lockheed Martin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Upgraded Patriot-3 Intercepts Cruise Missile at Record Distance - Lockheed Martin

  WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) An upgraded Patriot 3 (PAC-3) air defense missile successfully intercepted a cruise missile at a record distance, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman announced in news releases on Thursday.

"Lockheed Martin PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI) interceptor successfully intercepted an Air-Breathing Threat (ABT) at a record distance in a test today at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico," the company said in a release.

Northrop Grumman said its own release that the flight test demonstrated the value of the US Army's Integrated Battle Command System to detect, track and engage a low-flying threat at a distance well beyond the range limitation of the current Patriot system.

"The test marked the furthest distance a PAC-3 CRI missile has intercepted an Air-Breathing Threat while integrated with the Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense (AIAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS) leveraging multiple sensors on the Integrated Fire Control Network," Northrop Grumman said.

The PAC-3 CRI and MSE are high-velocity interceptors that defend against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft, Lockheed Martin added.

