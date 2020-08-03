UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Upgraded Strategic Bomber Tu-95MCM To Take Flight By Late August - CEO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Upgraded Strategic Bomber Tu-95MCM to Take Flight by Late August - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The general director of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Yury Slyusar, on Monday expressed hope that the highly upgraded Tu-95MCM strategic bomber would make its first flight until the end of August.

In late March, aerospace company Tupolev, a part of the UAC, announced finishing work on the first highly advanced bomber, the Tu-95MCM.

"I hope that, by August's end, our long-awaited highly upgraded Tu-95 will have gotten off the ground in Taganrog," Slyusar said during a working meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

In 2018, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the plane would be deployed by the country's armed forces in 2018.

Back then, the ministry said the bomber would have upgraded engines and propellers, a new avionics system and a weapons control system with an expanded range of weaponry.

Related Topics

Russia Company Taganrog Vladimir Putin March August 2018

Recent Stories

TRA, UNDESA discuss prospects of UN e-Government S ..

17 minutes ago

DREI conference to discuss post COVID-19 real esta ..

47 minutes ago

MoHAP launches two coronavirus testing centres in ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority implements AI-enable ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.