Upgraded Strategic Bomber Tu-95MCM to Take Flight by Late August - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The general director of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Yury Slyusar, on Monday expressed hope that the highly upgraded Tu-95MCM strategic bomber would make its first flight until the end of August.

In late March, aerospace company Tupolev, a part of the UAC, announced finishing work on the first highly advanced bomber, the Tu-95MCM.

"I hope that, by August's end, our long-awaited highly upgraded Tu-95 will have gotten off the ground in Taganrog," Slyusar said during a working meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

In 2018, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the plane would be deployed by the country's armed forces in 2018.

Back then, the ministry said the bomber would have upgraded engines and propellers, a new avionics system and a weapons control system with an expanded range of weaponry.