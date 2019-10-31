Upgraded US Shoulder Fired Guided Missile System Completes 11 Flight Tests - Raytheon

An upgraded version of the bunker-busting Carl-Gustaf shoulder fired weapon system featuring a semi-active laser guided missile recently passed 11 flight tests in 11 attempts, Raytheon and Saab said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) An upgraded version of the bunker-busting Carl-Gustaf shoulder fired weapon system featuring a semi-active laser guided missile recently passed 11 flight tests in 11 attempts, Raytheon and Saab said on Thursday.

"Three munitions were fired in total; two against static targets and one against a moving target. A semi-active laser was used to guide the munitions to target impact. Other seeker technologies (e.g. imaging IR) were also demonstrated as optional solutions for the final product," Saab said in a press release based on a test before an international audience in Sweden.

Joint developer Raytheon said in a separate release that the tests were conducted at Saab's Bofors Test Center in Sweden, as well as Mile High Range in the US state of Texas, in which the Carl-Gustaf performed as planned in each of 11 flight tests.

"Raytheon and Saab have spent the last 12 months working together to develop a precision-guided munition that will penetrate multiple targets, such as light armor, bunkers and concrete structures, at extended ranges," Raytheon Land Warfare Systems Vice President Sam Deneke said.

Raytheon noted that the present Carl-Gustaf system is currently used by the US Army and ground forces of more than 40 other countries.

The new semi-active, laser-guided munition will allow militaries to accurately engage stationary or moving targets at distances up to 1.2 miles (2,000 meters), Raytheon said.

The Carl-Gustaf has a similar range as the shoulder fired anti-tank Javelin system. However, the Carl-Gustaf is smaller, lighter and easier to transport for ground forces, according to published reports.