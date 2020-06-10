Upper-cast Hindus torture Dalit-girl for drinking water from their well

(@fidahassanain)

A video showing Hindus subjecting Dalit-girl to severe torture went on social media, exposing Indian authorities for human rights violations and also for anti-Muslims laws.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2020) A video showing Hindu extremists subjecting a woman to severe torture just for drinking water from a community well in India went viral on social media here on Wednesday.

“How dared you to drink water from our well,” a man shouted at the poor girl. They continued to torture her until she fell on the ground. But they took her up and continued thrashing her with the clubs and fists

A huge crowd was there but nobody dared to stop Hindus from torturing innocent girl whose sin was only a glass of water from a well in the community.

The reports said that the girl belonged to Dalit community which upper class Hindus believe were the equal human beings.

The class difference in Hinduism ruined equalit—the accepted principal of humanity.

The people strongly condemned the act of barbarity and torture against Dalit girl whose was crying for help but nobody was there to take notice of injustice on her.

Modi government is Hindu government which last introduced anti-Muslim laws and deprived them of Indian citizenship. The countrywide protests took place India against the Modi government for their cruel policies but in vain.

The violations of human rights were continued unabated in Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir where Indian forces martyred 9 Kashmiri youths.