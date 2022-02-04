Upper Chamber of Austrian Parliament Backs COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The upper chamber of the Austrian parliament voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to back a bill that mandates COVID-19 vaccination after it sailed through the lower chamber last month.

The Federal Council voted 47-12 against raising objections to the bill, two weeks after the National Council upheld the mandate in a 137-33 vote, making the latest ballot a formality.

The bill now needs to be approved by the president and signed by the chancellor. It is expected to be published in the federal gazette and take effect early next week.

The law will require every adult with Austrian residency to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Police will start verifying vaccination certificates and handing out fines from March 15.