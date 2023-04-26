UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Upper House of Russian Parliament Approves Ban on Vape Sales to Children

The upper house of the Russian parliament voted on Wednesday to ban the sale and marketing of electronic cigarettes, also known as vape pens or vapes, to children under 18

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The upper house of the Russian parliament voted on Wednesday to ban the sale and marketing of electronic cigarettes, also known as vape pens or vapes, to children under 18.

"Vape sales in our country have been rising at a breakneck pace, and children of school age are among the fastest growing groups of smokers," Irina Rukavishnikova, deputy head of the Federation Council's constitutional committee, told Sputnik.

The bill prohibits sales of e-cigarettes and flavored e-cigarette liquid to children.

Under the draft legislation, vapes and associated products will only be available in stores at a fixed minimal price. No advertising of vaping in public places or vape sales via vending machines will be allowed.

It is already illegal to sell tobacco products to minors in Russia. The new bill proposes doubling fines for individuals and entities for selling cigarettes, hookahs and other products containing tobacco or nicotine to children as well as for enticing children to start smoking.

