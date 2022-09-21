Upper House Of Russian Parliament Approves Law On Imprisonment For Desertion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 03:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Federation Council, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, on Wednesday approved the law on 10 years imprisonment for desertion or failure to appear for military service on conscription.
The council also approved the law on 10 years imprisonment for refusal to take part in hostilities during wartime.