Upper House Of Russian Parliament Passes Bill On Emission Curbs

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:06 PM

Upper House of Russian Parliament Passes Bill on Emission Curbs

The upper house of the Russian parliament approved on Wednesday a bill on greenhouse gas emission curbs that was passed by the lower house earlier this month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The upper house of the Russian parliament approved on Wednesday a bill on greenhouse gas emission curbs that was passed by the lower house earlier this month.

This is the first motion passed in Russia that aims to reduce the country's carbon footprint on earth in line with the 2015 Paris climate goals.

President Vladimir Putin has told the government to cut carbon emissions 70% by 2030 and draw up a roadmap for carbon-dependent Russia to transit to a greener economy by 2050.

The bill lays out a system of emission checks and carbon capture projects as well as incentives for green measures in industries labeled as "significant" CO2 producers by the government.

More Stories From World

