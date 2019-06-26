Upper House of Russian Parliament Passes Bill on INF Treaty Suspension

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The upper house of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday at its session a bill suspending Russia's compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

The speaker of the upper house, Valentina Matviyenko, has stressed that Russia is urged to suspend its compliance with the treaty responding to a similar step by the United States.

The bill will be now submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin so that he could sign it into law.

The United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty on February 2, over alleged violations by Russia, and triggered a six-month withdrawal process. Russia denied the accusations, saying that it was Washington that breached the deal. Putin signed on March 4 a decree on suspension of Russia's participation in the INF Treaty.