Upper Part Of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Destroyed By Shelling - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Upper Part of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Destroyed by Shelling - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Russia's Kherson Region was destroyed by shelling, the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed, Nova Kakhovka city mayor Vladimir Leontyev told Sputnik.

A number of Telegram channels early on Tuesday reported that the plant was allegedly completely destroyed. Some published footage of the collapsed dam.

"There were several hits at two o'clock in the morning in the upper part of the hydroelectric power plant, where the flashboards are located, where the valves are, and it was destroyed. The dam was not destroyed, and this is very good," Leontyev said.

He told Sputnik that the water level after the destruction rose 2.5 meters downstream, adding that emergency services are at the scene.

Leontyev said there is no need yet to evacuate the population.

