UPS Pays US Government $8.4Mln To Resolve Overcharging Case - Justice Department

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The United Parcel Service (UPS) delivery company has agreed to pay the US government $8.4 million to resolve claims that it had overcharged Federal agencies for its services, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday.

"The Department of Justice announced today that UPS has agreed to pay the United States $8.4 million to resolve allegations that it overcharged federal agencies for package delivery services under a General Services Administration (GSA) contract," the release said.

The settlement resolves allegations that from 2007 to 2014, UPS failed to follow the price Reductions Clause of the General Services Administration contract so that the US government paid more than it should have for package deliveries, the release explained.

"Contractors are expected to carefully comply with the pricing requirements of GSA contracts and other federal contracts. This settlement demonstrates that the government will hold accountable contractors that overcharge federal agencies," Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt said in the release.

The case was jointly investigated by the General Services Administration, Office of the Inspector General and the Department of Justice's Civil Division and the claims that were settled were allegations only, with no determination of liability, the release said.

