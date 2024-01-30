Open Menu

UPS Says It Will Cut 12,000 Jobs, Closes Challenging Year

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 09:49 PM

UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challenging year

Logistics giant UPS said Tuesday it would cut about 12,000 jobs worldwide, shortly after reporting quarterly revenues that disappointed analysts

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Logistics giant UPS said Tuesday it would cut about 12,000 jobs worldwide, shortly after reporting quarterly revenues that disappointed analysts.

In a conference call, CEO Carol Tome said the company was seeking to "align" its resources with UPS's priorities, adding that the cuts would save it around $1 billion in costs this year.

Three-quarters of the reductions are set to come in the first half, Tome noted. UPS has around 500,000 employees.

The chief executive also said that the layoffs mark a change in the way that the company works, in that these jobs are not expected to come back even if business volume rises again.

The announcement came shortly after UPS reported that its quarterly revenues were $24.

9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, 7.8 percent below the same period in 2022.

This was markedly less than the $25.4 billion figure that analysts expected as well.

For the full year, UPS reported a revenue fall of 9.3 percent to $91 billion.

"2023 was a unique and difficult year and through it all we remained focused on controlling what we could control, stayed on strategy and strengthened our foundation for future growth," Tome said in a statement.

In particular, the company noted drops in average daily volumes, both in its domestic and international business segments -- bogging down its revenues.

For the final quarter last year, UPS reported earnings per share of $1.87.

Related Topics

Business Company Same All Share Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case

Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case

5 minutes ago
 Security staff to strike at major German airports

Security staff to strike at major German airports

5 minutes ago
 ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,offi ..

ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK

3 minutes ago
 Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campa ..

Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Election campaign in full swing at NA-145

Election campaign in full swing at NA-145

3 minutes ago
 ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regardin ..

ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast

3 minutes ago
MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sang ..

MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar

3 minutes ago
 Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for developmen ..

Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people

3 minutes ago
 Secretary MoFEPT chairs 1st Inter-Provincial Secre ..

Secretary MoFEPT chairs 1st Inter-Provincial Secretaries meeting

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt enhances minimum wage for contingency s ..

Sindh govt enhances minimum wage for contingency staff

3 minutes ago
 V.C Inaugurates newly established two departments ..

V.C Inaugurates newly established two departments of BDS

3 minutes ago
 HMC inks MoU with KP police for discounted healthc ..

HMC inks MoU with KP police for discounted healthcare facilities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World