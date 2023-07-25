Open Menu

UPS, Teamsters Union Reach Five-Year Agreement To Avoid Labor Strike - Company Statement

July 25, 2023

UPS, Teamsters Union Reach Five-Year Agreement to Avoid Labor Strike - Company Statement

UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing about 330,000 UPS employees in the US, have reached a five-year agreement to avoid a labor strike, the company said on Tuesday

UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing about 330,000 UPS employees in the US, have reached a five-year agreement to avoid a labor strike, the company said on Tuesday.

"Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers," UPS CEO Carol Tome said.

The agreement rewards UPS's personnel with "industry-leading" pay and benefits. At the same time, it gives the company the flexibility needed to stay competitive in the market, Tome added.

"The five-year agreement covers US Teamsters-represented employees in small-package roles and is subject to voting and ratification by union members," according to the statement.

