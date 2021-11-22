UrduPoint.com

Uptick In S.Africa Covid Cases As Fourth Wave Looms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 10:30 PM

Uptick in S.Africa Covid cases as fourth wave looms

Covid infections are on the rise in South African weeks ahead of an expected fourth wave in December, the country's national health laboratory service said Monday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Covid infections are on the rise in South African weeks ahead of an expected fourth wave in December, the country's national health laboratory service said Monday.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported a "sustained" increase over the past seven days, with the majority of cases detected in the most populous province of Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria.

"We are monitoring these trends to see if these increases persist," NICD's interim executive director, Adrian Puren, said in a statement.

He said that while localised increases were expected, "it is hard to say whether the increases indicate the start of a widespread resurgence".

South Africa, which has the largest caseload on the continent, has recorded nearly 2.

93 million infections, with 687 new cases reported on Sunday, up from around 106 earlier this month.

Of the total cases, at least 89,574 have been fatal.

After a rather slow start, vaccination rates have picked up pace with 41 percent of adults in South Africa having received at least a single dose, while 35 percent are now fully vaccinated.

Pfizer has meantime applied to the country's regulatory bodies for clearance of its third dose "booster" shot.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said in a statement Monday that it received the application last Wednesday and will start "assessment of data for the safety and efficacy of the third dose".

Related Topics

Africa Pretoria Johannesburg South Africa December Sunday From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi leads UAE delegation to 18th meeting of ..

Al Bowardi leads UAE delegation to 18th meeting of GCC Ministers of Defence

16 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib asks PPP to disclose unused Rs19 bln ..

Farrukh Habib asks PPP to disclose unused Rs19 bln funds awarded by NFC

26 seconds ago
 Red Cross, Red Crescent Societies Call Attention t ..

Red Cross, Red Crescent Societies Call Attention to Climate-Related Displacement

29 seconds ago
 US existing home sales rose modestly in October

US existing home sales rose modestly in October

31 seconds ago
 ATP to limit toilet breaks for 2022 season

ATP to limit toilet breaks for 2022 season

32 seconds ago
 Swedish Lawmaker in EU Parliament Convicted of Sex ..

Swedish Lawmaker in EU Parliament Convicted of Sexual Abuse

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.