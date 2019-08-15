Ural Airlines Confirms A321 Made Hard Landing Over Birds Flying Into Engine

(@FahadShabbir)

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Russia's Ural Airlines confirmed to Sputnik that one of its aircraft had made an emergency landing the Zhukovsky Airport in the Moscow Region, adding that the accident had been caused by birds flying in the plane engines.

"Numerous birds hit the engines of the plane making the U6178 flight Zhukovsky-Simferopol from Zhukovsky. The plane was forced to land. The crew and passengers have not been hurt," the press service said.