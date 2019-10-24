UrduPoint.com
Uralchem, Angola's Grupo Opaia To Build Fertilizer Plant In Angola Worth $1.2-1.3Bln

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:25 PM

Uralchem, Angola's Grupo Opaia to Build Fertilizer Plant in Angola Worth $1.2-1.3Bln

Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem and Angola's Grupo Opaia agreed to build a $1.2-1.3 billion carbamide and ammonia plant in Angola by 2023; the sides signed a relevant memorandum of understanding at the Russia-Africa economic forum in Sochi, a Sputnik correspondent reported Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem and Angola's Grupo Opaia agreed to build a $1.2-1.3 billion carbamide and ammonia plant in Angola by 2023; the sides signed a relevant memorandum of understanding at the Russia-Africa economic forum in Sochi, a Sputnik correspondent reported Thursday.

"The total investment in production will be $1.2-1.3 billion. The launch of the plant is scheduled for 2023," Uralchem said in a statement.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

