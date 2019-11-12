UrduPoint.com
Uranium Particles Discovered By IAEA In Iran Not Related To JCPOA - Ulyanov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:36 PM

The fact that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) discovered uranium particles in a place in Iran that has not been declared to the nuclear watchdog has nothing to do with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Tuesday

The IAEA said in its latest "confidential" report, which had been leaked to the Western media, that the agency had detected "natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at a location in Iran not declared to the agency.

"There is a lot of speculation around this phrase, it is presented as a kind of 'hot' fact, testifying to Iran's dishonesty. This is a distortion of the real situation because it concerns the discovery of uranium particles that date from a period approximately between the beginning of the 1990s and no later than 2005. This has nothing to do with the JCPOA, nor does it indicate any gross violations by Iran," Ulyanov stressed.

