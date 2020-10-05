BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The fact that opposition political parties have managed to gain seats in Kyrgyzstan's unilateral parliament proves that a legal system protecting electoral rights has been established in the Central Asian country, the head of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) observer mission, Viktor Guminsky, said on Monday, commenting on the parliamentary elections.

"The fact that opposition political parties ” especially those restored in the lists by a court decision ” have gained seats in the parliament proves that a legal system for protection of electoral rights has been created in Kyrgyzstan," the head of the CIS mission said at a press conference.

According to the preliminary results of the elections, revealed after ballots from 98 percent of polling places were counted, four parties gained seats in the Kyrgyz parliament: Birimdik with 24.52 percent of the vote, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan with 23.89 percent, the Kyrgyzstan Party with 8.73 percent and Butun Kyrgyzstan with 7.11 percent. Other political parties failed to surpass the seven percent threshold.