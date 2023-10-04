- Home
- News
- Auto
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Other
- Pictures
Urgent: 5.5-magnitude Quake Hits Izu Islands, Japan -- USGS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:27 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Izu Islands, Japan, at 0013 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO
First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off
‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..
Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices
UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors
Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..
We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK's I ..
Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023
UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..
OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..
The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..
More Stories From World
-
Climate change forcing sea creatures to change their habitats: Expert13 seconds ago
-
Russian reporter who protested on TV jailed in absentia18 seconds ago
-
Overloaded boat carrying 280 migrants reaches Spain’s Canary Islands25 seconds ago
-
Over 100 Indian students taken ill due to food poisoning42 seconds ago
-
Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers2 minutes ago
-
At least 2 killed in Bangkok shopping mall shooting, suspected gunman arrested: police2 minutes ago
-
Lebanon to reduce schools for Syrian refugees due to financial crisis3 minutes ago
-
China loses to Japan in Asiad women's football semis3 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Baltimore campus shooting: police3 minutes ago
-
Saudi Minister of Economy Planning meets with Portugal’s Minister of Agriculture & Food4 minutes ago
-
US stresses full investigation of Canada's 'serious' allegations against India4 minutes ago
-
'Zero income' after storms ravage famed Greek apple harvest7 minutes ago