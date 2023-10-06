- Home
- News
- Auto
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Other
- Pictures
Urgent: 5.6-magnitude Quake Hits Izu Islands, Japan Region -- USGS
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted Izu Islands, Japan region at 0549 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..
MBZUH adds 'Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence' subject to it ..
MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..
PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today
Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..
Public Prosecution launches 'Financial Crimes Foresight Forum' on Octo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023
Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy
Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife
China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan
Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad
More Stories From World
-
Mongolia plants over 20 mln trees since 2021 to curb desertification2 minutes ago
-
Mexico names newcomers Gonzalez, Juarez for friendlies2 minutes ago
-
China's express delivery sector reports rapid expansion in first eight months2 minutes ago
-
Messi leads Argentina squad despite injury doubt2 minutes ago
-
Japan's real wages fall for 17th straight month in August2 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says downed 25 of 33 Russian drones overnight2 minutes ago
-
Critically endangered Swift Parrot wins 2023 Australian Bird of Year poll2 minutes ago
-
Chinese premier to attend closing ceremony of 19th Asian Games3 minutes ago
-
Hosting Asian Games will 'wipe away' Japanese doubts, says top official12 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's public investment disbursement in 9 months reaches highest rate ever13 minutes ago
-
Venezuela issues arrest warrant for opposition leader Guaido: prosecutor22 minutes ago
-
Red airwave: America's conservative talk radio saturation22 minutes ago