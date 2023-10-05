Open Menu

Urgent: 6.1-magnitude Quake Hits Izu Islands, Japan -- USGS

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Urgent: 6.1-magnitude quake hits Izu Islands, Japan -- USGS

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Izu Islands, Japan, at 0159 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Related Topics

Earthquake Japan

Recent Stories

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

21 minutes ago
 LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

22 minutes ago
 Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

35 minutes ago
 Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's expo ..

Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's exports to Gulf States: Gohar

57 minutes ago
 Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic par ..

Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic partnership

1 hour ago
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in Indi ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime M ..

UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime Minister of Qatar which include ..

11 hours ago
 UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contrib ..

UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contribute to locating 181 missing v ..

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From World