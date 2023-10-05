- Home
Urgent: 6.1-magnitude Quake Hits Izu Islands, Japan -- USGS
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Izu Islands, Japan, at 0159 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
