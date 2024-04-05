Urgent Action Needed To Combat Antimicrobial Resistance: Report
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Political leaders are ignoring the growing danger of antimicrobial resistance, which could lead to an unprecedented health and economic catastrophe, a high-level task force warned on Thursday.
"The world now has a limited and critical window of opportunity to respond at the scale and with the urgency proportionate to the rapidly increasing threats posed by AMR," according to a report published on Thursday by the Global Steering Group on Antimicrobial Resistance.
Resistance to antimicrobials (AMR) -- antibiotics, antifungals and antiparasitics -- is already wreaking havoc, and is the result of the massive use of these products to treat humans, animals and food.
Evidence is mounting that "changes occurring in the natural environment due to the climate crisis are increasing the spread of infectious disease, potentially including drug resistant infections", the report added.
The report is part of an effort to spur action by global leaders ahead of a meeting in New York on September 26.
