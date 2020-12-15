UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

URGENT - Battleground Michigan Confirms Biden's Win In Electoral Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

URGENT - Battleground Michigan Confirms Biden's Win in Electoral Vote

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Michigan handed its 16 electoral votes to Joe Biden joining other key battleground states in reaffirming the Democratic presidential candidate's victory over the Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

Electors in Michigan mirrored the popular choice like their colleagues in 36 other states and the District of Columbia that already have completed Electoral College meetings with no "faithless" votes recorded so far.

Other battleground states and focal points of Trump's bid to overturn his defeat include Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia. They all awarded electoral votes to Biden who currently leads 199 to 167.

Overall, 538 electors are to vote on Monday in 50 US states and the District of Columbia. Biden is expected to receive 306 votes - way above the victory threshold of 270 - with Trump getting the remaining 232 endorsements.

Related Topics

Vote Trump Columbia Georgia All

Recent Stories

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

56 minutes ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

59 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health applies Dynamx Coronary Bioadap ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.