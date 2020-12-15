(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Michigan handed its 16 electoral votes to Joe Biden joining other key battleground states in reaffirming the Democratic presidential candidate's victory over the Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

Electors in Michigan mirrored the popular choice like their colleagues in 36 other states and the District of Columbia that already have completed Electoral College meetings with no "faithless" votes recorded so far.

Other battleground states and focal points of Trump's bid to overturn his defeat include Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia. They all awarded electoral votes to Biden who currently leads 199 to 167.

Overall, 538 electors are to vote on Monday in 50 US states and the District of Columbia. Biden is expected to receive 306 votes - way above the victory threshold of 270 - with Trump getting the remaining 232 endorsements.