URGENT Biden Welcomes 'Historic' Decision to Uphold Conviction of Mladic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) President Joe Biden on Tuesday praised the United Nations for affirming Ratko Mladic's conviction for war crimes committed in Srebrenica over two decades ago.

"Almost twenty-six years ago, Ratko Mladic ordered the summary execution of some 8,000 unarmed men and boys in Srebrenica," Biden said in a statement.

"Today, the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague affirmed his conviction for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. This historic judgment shows that those who commit horrific crimes will be held accountable."