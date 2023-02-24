URGENT Blinken to Visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, India February 28-March 3 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India from February 28 to March 3 to meet with senior government officials and discuss trade and security matters, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India February 28-March 3," the State Department said.

Blinken will also participate in the C5+1 Ministerial meeting with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states "to reaffirm the United States' commitment to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Central Asian countries, and to collaborate with the region on solutions to shared global challenges.

"

The C5+1 Ministerial will focus on enhancing economic, energy and environmental, and security cooperation between the US and the republics.

On March 1, Blinken will travel to New Delhi to take part in the G20 Foreign Minister's meeting, "which will focus on strengthening multilateralism and deepening cooperation on food and energy security, sustainable development, counter-narcotics, global health, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and gender equality and women's empowerment." The secretary of state is expected to meet with Indian government officials and civil society.