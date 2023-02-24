UrduPoint.com

URGENT Blinken To Visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, India February 28-March 3 - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 07:40 AM

URGENT Blinken to Visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, India February 28-March 3 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India from February 28 to March 3 to meet with senior government officials and discuss trade and security matters, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India February 28-March 3," the State Department said.

Blinken will also participate in the C5+1 Ministerial meeting with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states "to reaffirm the United States' commitment to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Central Asian countries, and to collaborate with the region on solutions to shared global challenges.

"

The C5+1 Ministerial will focus on enhancing economic, energy and environmental, and security cooperation between the US and the republics.

On March 1, Blinken will travel to New Delhi to take part in the G20 Foreign Minister's meeting, "which will focus on strengthening multilateralism and deepening cooperation on food and energy security, sustainable development, counter-narcotics, global health, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and gender equality and women's empowerment." The secretary of state is expected to meet with Indian government officials and civil society.

Related Topics

India Civil Society Visit New Delhi Independence Uzbekistan United States Kazakhstan February March Women From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

7 hours ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

7 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

7 hours ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

8 hours ago
 Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final ..

Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final place

8 hours ago
 Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 L ..

Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday- W ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.