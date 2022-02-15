UrduPoint.com

Urgent De-escalation Around Ukraine Necessary - Scholz

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Urgent de-escalation around Ukraine is necessary, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, adding that war should be avoided

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Urgent de-escalation around Ukraine is necessary, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, adding that war should be avoided.

"We are concerned that 100,000 troops are concentrated on the Ukrainian border, there is no apparent reason for this. Therefore, de-escalation is urgently needed. In this tense situation, it is very important not to start a war," Scholz told a press conference in Moscow.

More Stories From World

