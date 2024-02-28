'Urgent' For G7 To Seize Russian Profits For Ukraine: Yellen
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 07:11 PM
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday it was urgent for G7 nations to jointly seize profits from frozen Russian assets and redirect them to Ukraine, as the group prepared to meet on the issue
Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday it was urgent for G7 nations to jointly seize profits from frozen Russian assets and redirect them to Ukraine, as the group prepared to meet on the issue.
Calls have been mounting in the United States and Europe to set up a fund for Ukraine using billions of dollars in bank accounts, investments and other assets frozen by the West over Russia's 2022 invasion.
"It is necessary and urgent for our coalition to find a way to unlock the value of these immobilized assets to support Ukraine's continued resistance and long-term reconstruction," Yellen told journalists in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where she will attend a meeting of G20 finance ministers Wednesday and Thursday.
"There is a strong international-law, economic and moral case for moving forward... It would make clear that Russia cannot win by prolonging the war and would incentivize it to come to the table to negotiate a just peace with Ukraine."
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov called the proposal "destructive" in comments to journalists in Sao Paulo. He warned such a move would undermine the global financial system by making countries' overseas assets subject to political decisions, according to Brazilian newspaper O Globo.
Yellen urged joint action by the Group of Seven -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States, plus the European Union -- after evaluating the risks, which include triggering financial instability.
"The G7 should work together to explore a number of approaches: seizing the assets themselves, using them as collateral to borrow from global markets," she said.
The G7 is due to meet Wednesday on the sidelines of the Sao Paulo gathering to discuss support for Ukraine, as its grueling fight against Russia enters its third year.
Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said she agreed "100 percent" with Yellen.
The plan would mean Ukraine would "quite literally have the assets to endure and keep on going," she told a news conference in Ottawa.
Ukraine has warned it desperately needs more military and financial assistance, as a fresh $60 billion US package remains stalled in Congress.
That has cast a spotlight on the estimated $397 billion in Russian assets frozen by the West, ranging from central bank assets to yachts, real estate and other property from oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin.
Recent Stories
National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday
Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication
KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast
Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare
Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..
PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons
Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..
LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer
Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar
Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29
Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language
More Stories From World
-
Tensions in breakaway Transnistria dangerous for region: Tusk5 minutes ago
-
Indigenous Colombians fret as sacred mountain glaciers melt1 hour ago
-
Khamenei rallies Iranians to vote Friday in show to 'enemies'50 minutes ago
-
Makkah Region Deputy Governor receives US Consul General in Jeddah4 minutes ago
-
Church bells, strikes mark year since Greece's worst train crash5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia's ACP collaborates with ITA Airways to enhance Saudi-Europe Air Links4 minutes ago
-
First Regional conference for Irrigation and Agricultural Drainage concludes in Riyadh5 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits National Art Expressions exhibition3 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Education launches Entrepreneurship Challenge3 minutes ago
-
Taiwan students can apply for mainland universities from March 13 hours ago
-
Zelensky meets Balkan leaders, seeking support, weapons flowing to Kyiv3 hours ago
-
Navalny's funeral set for Friday in Moscow3 hours ago