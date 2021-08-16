URGENT Pentagon Confirms US Forces Killed 2 Armed Individuals in Kabul Airport - Reports

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed US forces killed two armed individuals at Kabul's international airport in two separate security incidents, US news reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed US forces killed two armed individuals at Kabul's international airport in two separate security incidents, US news reported on Monday.

On Sunday, the Kabul airport descended into chaos due to the intensity of flights evacuating diplomats and also as Afghans attempt to leave the country after the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized power.