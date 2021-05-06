UrduPoint.com
URGENT - US Vice President Harris Says She Will Go To Guatemala, Mexico June 7-8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday she would travel to Guatemala and Mexico at the beginning of June.

The trip is set for June 7 and 8, Harris said during a visit to Rhode Island, according to a White House pool report. President Joe Biden recently tasked Harris with handling a surge of migration at the southern US border.  

