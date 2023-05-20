Ursula von der Leyen Says Many Countries of Global South Disappointed With China, Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Many developing economies in Africa, Asia and Latin America, also known collectively as the Global South, have allegedly become disappointed in their cooperation with China and Russia, which opens up "a window of opportunity" for G7 countries to take over, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday.

"Many emerging and developing countries are looking for sustainable funding opportunities. The Belt and Road Initiative looked like a good cheap offer. But many countries in the Global South have made bad experiences with China. They took Chinese loans and ended up in a debt crisis. And all Russia has to offer these countries are weapons and mercenaries," von der Leyen said at a G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima.

As a result, many countries in the Global South are looking for alternative investors, which means that "for the G7 and likeminded partners there is now a window of opportunity," she added.

G7 countries should offer mutually profitable partnerships to developing countries willing to cooperate, but do it fast and with concrete proposals, von der Leyen stressed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has multiple times highlighted the importance Moscow attaches to the cooperation with emerging economies amid ongoing tensions with the West. In March, Russia issued a new concept of the foreign policy outlining priorities in terms of international cooperation, with an unprecedented emphasis partnerships with developing economies.