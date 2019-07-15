UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ursula Von Der Leyen Vows To Resign As German Defense Minister Regardless Of EP Vote

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:46 PM

Ursula Von Der Leyen Vows to Resign as German Defense Minister Regardless of EP Vote

The EU nominee the post of the new European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) said Monday she would resign as German defense minister regardless of the outcome of the European Parliament's vote on July 16

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The EU nominee the post of the new European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) said Monday she would resign as German defense minister regardless of the outcome of the European Parliament's vote on July 16.

"Tomorrow I will ask for the confidence of the European Parliament. Regardless of the outcome, I will step down as Minister of Defense on Wednesday in order to serve Europe with all my strength," she wrote in her Twitter blog.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament Vote Twitter German July Christian Post All From

Recent Stories

Rossiya Segodnya Head Says Postponement of Vyshins ..

2 minutes ago

Moldova Seeks to Normalize Relations With Russia - ..

2 minutes ago

Khalifa University establishes new research instit ..

48 minutes ago

Italy seizes missile from far-right sympathisers

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority to inaugurate "De ..

2 minutes ago

Washington's Pressure Risks Derailing Fragile Vene ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.