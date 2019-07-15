Ursula Von Der Leyen Vows to Resign as German Defense Minister Regardless of EP Vote

The EU nominee the post of the new European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) said Monday she would resign as German defense minister regardless of the outcome of the European Parliament's vote on July 16

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The EU nominee the post of the new European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) said Monday she would resign as German defense minister regardless of the outcome of the European Parliament 's vote on July 16.

"Tomorrow I will ask for the confidence of the European Parliament. Regardless of the outcome, I will step down as Minister of Defense on Wednesday in order to serve Europe with all my strength," she wrote in her Twitter blog.