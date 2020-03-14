Uruguay Confirms First 4 COVID-19 Cases in Country - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The first four cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Uruguay, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

"The first four cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. People flew from Milan to the country between March 3-6," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

According to the health authorities, the patients were in stable conditions and treated at their homes.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 137,000, with a death toll of more than 5,000. More than 69,000 people have recovered from the disease.