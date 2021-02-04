Uruguay Detects Brazilian Strain of Coronavirus - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Uruguay has detected its first cases of the mutated Brazilian variant of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Daniel Salinas said on Thursday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Uruguay has detected its first cases of the mutated Brazilian variant of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Daniel Salinas said on Thursday.

"The P.2 variant [of the novel coronavirus] originating in Brazil has been detected [in Uruguay]," the minister wrote on Twitter.

A new coronavirus strain was identified in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro in December.

It is said to be a mutated version of the B.1.1.28 strain, which is already widespread in the country.

The UK also announced in December the detection of a new coronavirus strain in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. Another mutated strain was discovered in South Africa back in October and is now the most widespread variant in the country. Just as with the UK strain, it is more transmissible, but not yet confirmed to be more pathogenic.