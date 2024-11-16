Open Menu

Uruguay End Winless Run With Dramatic Late Win Over Colombia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Uruguay end winless run with dramatic late win over Colombia

Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Manuel Ugarte grabbed a dramatic last-gasp winner as Uruguay ended a five-match winless streak with a thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia in South American World Cup qualifying on Friday.

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay looked set for a 2-1 win until Colombia levelled through Andres Gomez in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

But once the celebrations and the lengthy VAR check were over -- Uruguay pumped the ball into the box and the ball fell to the Manchester United midfielder Ugarte and the substitute buried the chance for his first international goal.

The crowd at the historic Estadio Centenario went wild as Uruguay claimed the three points and some revenge for their bad-tempered loss to Colombia in the Copa America semi-finals in July.

The win moves them above Colombia, on goal difference, into second place behind leaders Argentina.

Colombia took the lead in the 31st minute with a clever free-kick from Juan Fernando Quintero. With the home defence expecting a cross from the left of the box, Quintero spotted that Venezuela keeper Sergio Rochet had left a gap at his near post and superbly fired his shot into the corner.

Uruguay drew level in the 57th minute in fortunate fashion when Marcelo Saracchi whipped in a cross from the left which deflected off Daniel Munoz and Davinson Sanchez's attempted sliding clearance flew into his own net.

But there was no luck about the goal that put Uruguay ahead three minutes later.

Maximiliano Araujo and Mathias Olivera combined well with a smart passing move before Rodrigo Aguirre skipped past a challenge and fired home.

It was an emotional moment for the 30-year-old Aguirre, who plays in Mexico with Club America and had represented his country at youth level but never broken into the senior team.

But with Uruguay having failed to score in their last four World Cup qualifiers, coach Marcelo Bielsa handed him a start and got his reward.

He looked set to be the hero of the night until, after a goalmouth scramble, with Sanchez heading the ball into the box, Gomez pounced to grab what appeared to be a stoppage-time leveller.

But then came Ugarte's winner and a much-needed victory for Bielsa's team who had not won since beating Canada on penalties in the third place play-off of the Copa America in July.

In the battle of the bottom two teams in the ten-team qualifying group, Peru were held to a galless draw at home to Chile.

Peru had a penalty awarded in the seventh minute of stoppage time when Gianluca Lapadula was brought down by Felipe Mora but he was saved by a VAR review which found Lapadula was offside.

Peru are ninth in the standings on seven points with Chile bottom on six.

Peru visit world champions Argentina on Tuesday while Chile host Venezuela.

Related Topics

World Canada Visit Lead Argentina Peru Chile Colombia Mexico Venezuela Uruguay Manchester United July Post From Coach Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

10 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

10 hours ago
 Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

10 hours ago
 China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

11 hours ago
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

11 hours ago
 After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shif ..

After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left

11 hours ago
 Fake fertilizer recovered

Fake fertilizer recovered

11 hours ago
 SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

11 hours ago
 Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for N ..

Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit

11 hours ago
 Spanish care home fire kills 10

Spanish care home fire kills 10

11 hours ago

More Stories From World