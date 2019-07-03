Uruguay Expects High-Level Official Visits From Russia - Senior Lawmaker

Cecilia Bottino, the president of the lower chamber of Uruguay's parliament, announced on Wednesday that her country expects to see more high-level visits from Russian officials in the future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Cecilia Bottino, the president of the lower chamber of Uruguay 's parliament , announced on Wednesday that her country expects to see more high-level visits from Russian officials in the future.

Bottino took part in the 2nd International Forum "Development of Parlamentarism," held in Moscow from Monday to Wednesday.

"Uruguay and Russia are connected by relations at the highest level ... as evidenced by the multiple visits that have recently taken place at the governmental level. It also includes a visit of our country's president to Russia. We hope that in the future representatives of Russian governmental bodies will visit Uruguay too.

Last time, we were paid a high-level visit by a deputy foreign minister, which was a very important visit for us. It was during that visit that we confirmed our participation in the ongoing parliamentary forum," Bottino said during a meeting with the Russian upper house's speaker, Valentina Matviyenko.

In February 2017, Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez visited Moscow to conduct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader had expressed his desire to broaden economic cooperation between their two countries, while Vasquez, on his part, invited his Russian colleague to visit Uruguay.