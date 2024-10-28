Open Menu

Uruguay Heads For Run-off Vote In Presidential Race

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Uruguay heads for run-off vote in presidential race

BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Center-left opposition leader Yamandu Orsi and Alvaro Delgado of the ruling center-right coalition will face off in a second round for the Uruguayan presidency on Nov. 24.

Orsi, 57, and Delgado, 55, took a lead over nine rivals in the first round of voting on Sunday, but neither of them had enough votes to declare an outright victory.

With 74% of the votes counted by the country’s electoral body, Orsi's Frente Amplio coalition that governed Uruguay for three consecutive terms between 2005 and 2020 took 44% of the vote, followed by Delgado's National Party with 27%.

The next closest candidate, who managed to garner 16% of the vote, was 40-year-old lawyer Andres Ojeda, the candidate from the Colorado Party, which is also part of the government coalition.

Ojeda gained momentum with his unconventional way of doing politics, for which he is compared to Argentine President Javier Milei.

In his first speech after the polls closed, Orsi, a history teacher and former aide to ex-President Jose "Pepe" Mujica, acknowledged that there would be a runoff and asked his supporters to make a “last effort.”

"We are going through these 27 days in this final effort with more desire than ever," he said.

"It is a moment of profound joy. It is time for change, time for hope. Today, the Uruguayan people won," he added.

