Uruguay Heads For Run-off Vote In Presidential Race
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Center-left opposition leader Yamandu Orsi and Alvaro Delgado of the ruling center-right coalition will face off in a second round for the Uruguayan presidency on Nov. 24.
Orsi, 57, and Delgado, 55, took a lead over nine rivals in the first round of voting on Sunday, but neither of them had enough votes to declare an outright victory.
With 74% of the votes counted by the country’s electoral body, Orsi's Frente Amplio coalition that governed Uruguay for three consecutive terms between 2005 and 2020 took 44% of the vote, followed by Delgado's National Party with 27%.
The next closest candidate, who managed to garner 16% of the vote, was 40-year-old lawyer Andres Ojeda, the candidate from the Colorado Party, which is also part of the government coalition.
Ojeda gained momentum with his unconventional way of doing politics, for which he is compared to Argentine President Javier Milei.
In his first speech after the polls closed, Orsi, a history teacher and former aide to ex-President Jose "Pepe" Mujica, acknowledged that there would be a runoff and asked his supporters to make a “last effort.”
"We are going through these 27 days in this final effort with more desire than ever," he said.
"It is a moment of profound joy. It is time for change, time for hope. Today, the Uruguayan people won," he added.
Recent Stories
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
More Stories From World
-
Biden to cast his early-voting ballot in presidential election on Monday18 seconds ago
-
Centre-left opposition triumphs in Lithuania election20 minutes ago
-
Japan’s ruling party leader vows reforms, seeks to continue government20 minutes ago
-
Right-wing parties win in Brazil's municipal elections40 minutes ago
-
Left, center-right candidates to duel in Uruguay presidential runoff50 minutes ago
-
Japan PM vows to stay on despite election debacle1 hour ago
-
Maxey scores 45 points to propel 76ers over Pacers1 hour ago
-
Conservatives top Bulgarian elections but fall short of majority2 hours ago
-
Georgia opposition calls election results protests as president accuses Russia2 hours ago
-
Vinicius favourite for Ballon d'Or in post-Messi/Ronaldo era2 hours ago
-
Stein, Oliver, West: the US third-party candidates2 hours ago
-
Kamala Harris: can underestimated trailblazer beat Trump?2 hours ago