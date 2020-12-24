Uruguay Hopes to Start Receiving Tourists in Second Half of 2021 - Tourism Minister

Uruguay hopes to start receiving foreign tourists in the second half of 2021, Minister of Tourism German Cardoso told Sputnik on Thursday

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Uruguay hopes to start receiving foreign tourists in the second half of 2021, Minister of Tourism German Cardoso told Sputnik on Thursday.

"This is part of the plan, hopefully we can do it sooner. It will depend on how the pandemic unfolds. We hope that next year there will be a very significant rebound effect on tourism," Cardoso said, when answering a question on whether Uruguay would be able to open borders for foreign tourists in the second half of 2021.

According to Cardoso, Uruguay is considered to be an example in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and an attractive tourist destination, and much has been written about this in the media, so the authorities are optimistic about the restoration of tourism in the country after the opening of the border.

Earlier in December, Uruguay decided to suspend entry into the country between December 21 and January 10 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and related death toll.