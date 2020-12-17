UrduPoint.com
Uruguay Imposes Entry Ban From December 21 To January 10 Due To COVID-19 - President

Thu 17th December 2020 | 01:54 PM

Uruguay will suspend the entry into the country between December 21 and January 10 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and related death toll, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said

"We made a decision to suspend the entry into the country between December 21 and January 10," the president said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Lacalle Pou explained that the measures would not affect� the cargo transportation and the Uruguayans who have already bought their tickets.

The president added that government would also limit the right to assembly in cases that may threaten health amid the sanitary emergency. It will require the modification of Article 38 of the Uruguayan constitution.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Uruguay has registered 10,893 positive cases, including 7,142 recoveries and 102 fatalities. On Wednesday, 476 new cases were detected with four deceased, the highest number of death toll in one day.

