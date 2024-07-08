Uruguay Nursing Home Fire Claims 10 Lives
Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) All ten elderly residents of an Uruguayan nursing home died Sunday after an early-morning fire from which the lone caretaker was the only person to escape, authorities said.
Eight women and two men died from the blaze at the six-roomed facility in the city of Treinta y Tres in the South American country's east, according to an official statement.
Firefighters found the main entrance shuttered on their arrival, it added. Once inside, they found a fire in the living room with smoke having spread throughout the facility.
A 20-year-old caretaker had managed to get out safely through a garage, said the statement.
Seven of the residents died on the scene from smoke inhalation, while three others were rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but did not survive.
The incident came just ten days after a fire at another nursing home for the elderly and people with psychiatric disorders in the city of Melo, also in Uruguay's east.
In that case, a 77-year-old man and 72-year-old woman died in hospital after they were evacuated with 40 other residents.
Sixteen percent of Uruguay's 3.4 million inhabitants is over the age of 65, a proportion that is growing.
