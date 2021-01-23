Uruguay Reaches Deal With Pfizer, Sinovac on Deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccines - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Uruguay has reached an agreement with the companies of Pfizer and Sinovac on deliveries of the vaccines against the coronavirus, country's President Luis Lacalle Pou said.

"The government has just reached an agreement with Pfizer and Sinovac on delivering vaccines to our country.

At the same time, we are holding negotiations to purchase more vaccines from other suppliers," the president wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 98.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Uruguay has confirmed more than 36,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 300 fatalities, JHU says.