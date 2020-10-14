UrduPoint.com
Uruguay Reserves COVID-19 Vaccines For 20% Of Population - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Uruguay Reserves COVID-19 Vaccines for 20% of Population - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Uruguay has reserved 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate 20 percent of the population, El Observador newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Secretary of the Presidency Alvaro Delgado.

According to the Uruguayan media outlet, the South American country will earmark $2.

5 million for the first stage of the vaccination.

Uruguay will receive the vaccine against the coronavirus disease through the Pan American Health Organization, which forms a pool of vaccine buyers by signing agreements with different countries, Delgado noted, as cited by the newspaper.

The country has so far registered 2,313 COVID-19 cases, 51 related fatalities and 1,950 recoveries.

More Stories From World

