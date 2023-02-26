UrduPoint.com

Uruguay, Russia Searching Alternative Export Routes - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Uruguay is working with the Russian partners on searching alternative export routes to Russia and is planning to boost exports as well as deliver new products to the country, Ambassador to Russia Daniel Castillos told Sputnik.

"At the embassy, we are in constant contact with our manufacturers in Uruguay, providing them with the necessary information about routes, alternative schemes. We also keep in touch with the Russian importers, and often hold meetings with them to search for these alternative routes together," Castillos said.

The ambassador also said that there were several logistical issues, which affected food prices and caused their increase.

Castillos went on to say that the exports volume from Uruguay to Russia decreased and totaled $70 million last year, while in 2021, the figure stood at $110-$120 million.

The diplomat said that the Russian market was very important for the country because, among other things, Uruguay exported dairy products to Russia, and was planning to increase the delivery of fish products, wine and honey.

