Uruguay Seeks to Expand Scientific, Technological Cooperation With Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Uruguay would like to expand cooperation with Russia in the scientific and technological spheres, Uruguayan Ambassador to Russia Daniel Castillos Gomez told Sputnik.

"Russia is an important market for Uruguay... We want to develop new areas of cooperation, which we consider to be very promising, for example, cooperation in science and technology," the diplomat said.

In his opinion the two countries have "excellent relations," as they maintain a fluid dialogue and cooperation at the multilateral level, and have a similar opinion on many international issues.

As emphasized by the ambassador, Russia occupies a leading position in industry and science.

"There are extensive and interesting prospects for cooperation," Castillos Gomez added, noting Russia's success in developing vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular the Sputnik V vaccine.

According to the ambassador, the Uruguayan University of the Republic is interested in deepening relations with Russian research institutes in connection with the health sciences.

Castillos Gomez mentioned numerous points of contact between the countries and expressed the hope that the circumstances of the pandemic would allow a meeting of the Joint Commission for the Promotion of Trade and Economic Relations early next year, which includes representatives of several Russian ministries, including the head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance.

In addition, Uruguay, being an exporter of meat, dairy products, wine and fish, is interested in such exhibitions as ProdExpo and WorldFood, which take place in Moscow, the diplomat said.