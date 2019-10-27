Uruguay to Hold First Round of Presidential Election on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Uruguay will hold on Sunday the first round of the presidential election.

According to recent polls, Daniel Martinez, the former mayor of Montevideo from the ruling Broad Front center-left movement, is likely to win the first round with a big margin over his main rival, Luis Lacalle Pou from the center-right National Party.

At the same time, Martinez is unlikely to gain 50 percent of votes, which is needed for the absolute victory in the first round, which makes the runoff highly possible. The second round will be held, if needed, on November 24.